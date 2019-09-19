MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating after two armed suspects assaulted a man and pointed a gun at his 9-year-old daughter.

According to the police, officers were called to the 300 block of View Street at around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man covered in blood with a laceration on his forehead.

The victim told police he was in his garage with his two children, ages 4 and 9. He just strapped his kids into car seats and opened the garage door when he noticed that a bin had been knocked over, blocking him from driving out of the garage.

After the victim moved the bin and walked back to his car, a suspect approached him from behind and struck him with the butt of a handgun and threw him to the ground. The suspect then pointed a gun at him. Another suspect also entered the garage.

The victim told police he pleaded with the suspects and told them his children were in the car. Then, at some point, his 9-year-old daughter got out of the car and told the suspects not to shoot her dad. One of the suspects grabbed the girl’s head, covered her mouth with his hand and held the gun to her head.

With the suspects’ attention on the girl, the father broke free and called 911.

Police said the suspects fled through an alley after looking through the vehicle and let the girl go.

Police said the first suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old black male with a skinny build, wearing a black and white baseball cap, black and white shoes, black sweatpants with white strips on both sides of the hip, and a dark blue sweater. The second suspect is described as black male with a skinny build, wearing a black hoodie covering his face, black with white logo on left thigh and black shoes with the lower half white.