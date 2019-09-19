ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A man was shot and killed in front of his daughter Wednesday night while leaving a Bible study in St. Paul.

The shooting marks the 20th homicide in the capital city this year, and the sixth in just 17 days.

Police say the fatal incident happened around 8:40 p.m. outside a church near the intersection of Aurora Avenue and St. Albans Street North.

The victim’s father has a permit to carry and returned fire after his son was shot. The man ran from the scene and police later found him bleeding behind a church. Lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics to save the man were unsuccessful, and he died from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

A man was shot last night in front of his daughter after leaving a Bible study at a St. Paul Church. It’s the city’s 6th homicide in the past 17 days. At noon, we talk with a neighbor about what happened. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/4qUO90iYSJ — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) September 19, 2019

Police say the man’s daughter was not hit.

“It’s incomprehensible to think that someone would shoot into a group of people leaving a church in a neighborhood,” said St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders. “It just makes no sense to any of us.”

“It isolates people. You get paranoid because you don’t know whether it’s done on purpose or not,” neighbor Graham Butler added.

Like other shootings this month, St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Authorities are asking anyone who knows someone who has a gun illegally to contact them with the hope of preventing shootings like this in the future.

The incident remains under investigation.