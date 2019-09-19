  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old Otsego woman is in critical condition after her SUV was struck by a semi truck Thursday morning in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on County Road 5 at County Road 16 in Millerville Township.

Lisa Ann Mueller was traveling southbound on CR 16 when she drove through a stop sign, and was hit by a semi driven by Arlie Svoboda.

Mueller was airlifted to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital. Svoboda, from Alexandria, was not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.