MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Barton Scott, 36, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for extorting dozens of people on Snapchat, including many minors, in order to obtain sexually-explicit content from them.
The United States Attorney’s office says Scott was convicted of one count of production of child pornography, and one count of committing a sex crime while being a registered sex offender.
Investigators say Scott hacked the accounts of 25 Snapchat users between April and August of 2017 — many of whom were between the ages of 14 and 16. He would then threaten them into sending him sexual photos and videos.
The FBI believes there are more victims, who they are encouraging to contact them, anonymous if they prefer, at 763-569-8000.