MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six businesses in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis had their windows smashed early Wednesday morning.

Abdi Awad says surveillance video was shared with law enforcement. It shows a man throwing what appears to be a brick at stores on Franklin Avenue.

Multiple broken windows could be seen Wednesday afternoon boarded up or covered with plastic.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.

