MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s almost the weekend and you might be workin’ for it! If so, check out these four fun things to do in the Twin Cities.
The day kicks off with an Apple of the Lake 5K fun run at 8 a.m. There will also be an art fair along Water Street, an apple pie eating contest, live music and more.
11th Annual League of Longfellow Artists Art Crawl
The LOLA Art Crawl is a self-guided sale in artist’s homes, work spaces and displays at area businesses.
The crawl takes place in the Longfellow neighborhood of south Minneapolis Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AIA Minnesota Homes By Architects Tour
Tour beautiful homes across the Twin Cities during the AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour.
The self-guided tour showcases 13 newly constructed and remodeled homes designed by members of the American Institute of Architects Minnesota.
Homes are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Finally, strange things are astir at Valleyfair!
On select nights now through the end of October, the fun takes a terrifying turn as the park transforms into ValleySCARE.
With more than 75 rides, haunted mazes, scare zones and monsters prowling the park, there is something to satisfy everyone’s devilish desire.
