MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR says a zebra mussel, an invasive species, has been found in Long Lake in Ramsey County.
On Thursday, the DNR confirmed that the zebra mussel was found by a contract diver conducting an early detection survey in the lake.
DNR and Ramsey County staff did not find additional zebra mussels during a follow-up search, but water clarity was poor, so additional searches will be needed to determine if there’s an established population of zebra mussels in the lake.
Now, the lake will be listed for zebra mussels and invasive species signage has been posted at the accesses.
“Lake property owners should carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage and report suspected new invasive species to the DNR,” the DNR said.
Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut feet of swimmers, and cause damage to boats. Check out more information here.
