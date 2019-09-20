Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one driver died and another was seriously injured Thursday evening when their trucks collided north of Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Deputies responded to the crash just after 6:30 p.m. on County Road B at 18th Street.
According to investigators, 48-year-old Thomas Lamm, of Boyceville, was traveling south on 18th Street and did not stop at the stop sign at Highway B. He then collided with a truck traveling west on Highway B.
Lamm was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 47-year-old driver of the other truck was extricated and airlifted to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
