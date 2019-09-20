Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Seven hundred soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are set to deploy Friday for a mission that’ll take them to the Middle East.
The soldiers are from the St. Paul-based 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.They’ll head away from home for training, and then eventually head to Kuwait.
There’s a special departure ceremony at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Gov. Tim Walz is slated to speak.
