MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After her son was killed in a farm accident, a Minnesota mother is doing what she can to make sure another family doesn’t experience a similar loss.

Last month, 18-year-old Landon Gran died inside a neighbor’s grain bin. He was set to begin his senior year at St. Peter High School this fall.

“Landon loved his family, loved his friends. He was the one who would help anybody out,” mother Michele Gran said.

To show just how much he was loved, after his death Landon’s friends and neighbors made a tractor tribute along the highway. He was a teenager who enjoyed his dogs, his family farm and his truck.

“He finally got it running probably a week before he passed away,” said his brother, James. “It’s just a part of him now.”

For Michele, the hardest part is knowing her son’s death could have been prevented.

“Landon got caught in a sweep auger in a grain bin,” Michele said. “He was left alone and succumbed to his injuries.”

She is now using her grief as motivation to make change. She doesn’t want to see another family go through what her family has gone through.

“I would bring my child back in a minute, but since he’s gone this has to be my mission,” Michele said.

She is hoping to see a bill passed that would create a mandatory buddy system for people working in grain bins. She’s also been talking to lawmakers and an engineer about a life-saving bracelet farmers could wear, similar to a smart watch.

“It would send a signal right to your electrical box shut-off equipment so you could save yourself, and a button to call 911 if no one is there. You have your life in your hands,” she said.

She would also like to see more protections built around sweep augers, and paracord ladders inside of grain bins that a worker could grab onto if they fell in.

“I’ve got another precious commodity here and don’t want to any chances taken again,” Michele said.

“It’s still hard and we are doing our best to get through it together,” James said.

There will be a “Roll-In,” featuring classic cars and motorcycles on Saturday at St. Peter High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome and the proceeds will go towards a scholarship in Landon’s name.