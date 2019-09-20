Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are looking for anyone who saw a chunk of metal fly off of a passing truck — and into a woman’s windshield.
It happened at about 6:45 a.m. Friday on Highway 55 in Brooten, which is about 40 miles west of St. Cloud. A woman on her way to work had the shock of a lifetime when the object pierced the passenger’s side section of her windshield.
The driver, who was the car’s sole occupant, was not hurt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department at 320-254-8282.
