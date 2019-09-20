  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, ramsey park, Redwood Falls, Redwood Falls Police, Redwood River, Thunder Brothersofall


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search continues for 16-year-old Thunder Brothersofall, who went missing last weekend while swimming in the swollen Redwood River.

Police say volunteer groups like Rapid Relief Team will give firefighters and officers a break in their search and bridge-monitoring duties after almost a week of around-the-clock work.

Brothersofall disappeared while swimming in the river with friends near Ramsey Park on September 15 at about 5:30 p.m. Ground and air searches have been in effect for days, including the use of drones and K-9s. Bridges are also being staffed 24 hours a day to watch the river.

Comments