MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search continues for 16-year-old Thunder Brothersofall, who went missing last weekend while swimming in the swollen Redwood River.
Police say volunteer groups like Rapid Relief Team will give firefighters and officers a break in their search and bridge-monitoring duties after almost a week of around-the-clock work.
Brothersofall disappeared while swimming in the river with friends near Ramsey Park on September 15 at about 5:30 p.m. Ground and air searches have been in effect for days, including the use of drones and K-9s. Bridges are also being staffed 24 hours a day to watch the river.
