MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northwestern Minnesota say a motorist was so distracted by a pet Thursday evening that they forgot to put their car in park and it rolled into the Red River.
The Moorhead Police Department says the incident happened Thursday, around 5:48 p.m. near the Red River North Dam.
First responders saw the car floating in the river for several minutes before it dipped below the surface.
No one was hurt in the incident. Authorities did not detail what exactly about the pet demanded so much of the motorist’s attention.
