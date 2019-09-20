Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Joan Gabel is slated to be installed Friday at the University of Minnesota, becoming the institution’s first female president.
Gabel comes to Minnesota from the University of South Carolina.
When speaking to the board of regents earlier this summer, Gabel said she sees opportunities, and wants to make sure the school continues to focus on inclusion.
Friday’s installation ceremony will be streamed online for anyone to watch. Gov. Tim Walz will speak.
You must log in to post a comment.