MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Joan Gabel was installed Friday at the University of Minnesota, becoming the institution’s first female president.
“I’m very honored and humbled to be only the 17th person to hold this office in our nearly 170-year history. I’m excited to see what we’ll accomplish together in the years ahead,” Gabel said.
Gabel comes to Minnesota from the University of South Carolina.
When speaking to the board of regents earlier this summer, Gabel said she sees opportunities and wants to make sure the school continues to focus on inclusion.
