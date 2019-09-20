MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Crapo reached across the aisle in an effort to increase educational campaigns for breast cancer.
The Young Women’s Breast Health Education and Awareness Requires Learning Young (EARLY) Act first passed in 2010. Its main purpose is to help young and high-risk women better understand their bodies and advocate for their health.
The bill would reauthorize programs for another five years at the original $9 million per year.
“We’ve come so far in the fight against breast cancer, but there is more we can do to ensure that all women — and especially young and high-risk women — have the information and support they need to protect themselves from this deadly disease,” Klobuchar said. “Our bipartisan bill will help to elevate breast cancer awareness and support critical research so that one day, we can finally eradicate breast cancer.”
” I know first hand the need for early screenings and warnings about the health threat of cancer. The Centers for Disease Control should be able to provide educational materials about the importance of early detection that could save many Americans from breast cancer,” Idaho Sen. Crapo added
The EARLY Act is endorsed by many organizations, including Breast Friends, Bright Pink, National Hispanic Medical Association and Susan G. Komen.
