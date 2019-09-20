Comments
Our Pet of the Week today is Swag, a 9 year old Maltese. Swag arrived at AHS when his owner passed away and the family could not care for him. He is an affectionate dog who loves to cuddle, is housetrained and crate trained, and did well living with children and other dogs in his previous home. When Swag arrived at AHS, he needed surgery to remove some teeth and an eye. He will need ongoing care for dental disease in his new home. After his surgery, Swag spent his recovery time in AHS foster care. His foster reports that he is very easy going and snuggly!
