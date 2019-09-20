St. Paul (WCCO/AP) — Multiple nonprofits and youth organizations are leading a climate strike and march at Minnesota’s Capitol Friday.
According to the event’s Facebook post, organizers will start with a rally at Western Sculpture Park in St. Paul before marching to to the steps of the Capitol. Around 1,000 people have indicated they will attend the event on Facebook.
The marchers will join students across throughout the world in organizing for action on climate change. The rally in St. Paul is one of more than 3,000 planned in 120 countries.
The inspiration for the climate strike movement comes from 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has lobbied in multiple countries for action on climate change.
Earlier in the day, students at Augsburg University in Minneapolis gathered for their own rally. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the students, highlighting the city’s renewable energy goals.
“It’s not like at some point in our lives we will be seeing the impacts of climate change,” Frey said at the rally. “We’re going to be seeing the impacts today, tomorrow, the week after and it’s going to continue to get worse.
Other climate events in Minnesota include gatherings in Duluth, Bemidji and a kids event in Minneapolis.
