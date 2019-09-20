



Friday is shaping up to be another summer-like day in mid-September, with high humidity and the chance for severe storms.

Forecaster Katie Steiner says highs will climb to the low 80s, and there’ll be sunshine in the afternoon and evening. The air will also feel sticky with humidity, reaching “oppressive” levels in parts of central Minnesota.

Fog Advisory

A dense fog advisory is in effect for several counties in western Wisconsin, along the Mississippi River.

Weather officials are urging motorists to drive with caution as visibility will be greatly reduced. The advisory is set to last until mid-morning.

Fog is VERY thick in many areas of central and western Wisconsin and some river valleys west of the Mississippi River. Here’s the view from I-94 just north of Tomah, WI at 6 AM. Use caution if traveling as visibility is near zero in some areas. Image courtesy @WisDOTsouthwest. pic.twitter.com/sQz05Qv1l5 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) September 20, 2019

Chance For Severe Storms

Friday night will bring a chance of severe storms to northwestern Minnesota. A line of storms is expected to develop in the evening and push across northwestern Minnesota in the early morning hours.

Weather officials say the storms could produce heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible in central Minnesota on Saturday morning.