CHICKEN AND WAFFLE SLIDERS
8 Kowalski’s Signature Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, cut into 1 ½” pieces (from the Deli Department)
12 toaster waffles, toasted and cut into quarters, or 48 mini waffles
– prepared buffalo wing sauce, to taste
– Kowalski’s Bourbon Maple Syrup, to taste
– skewers, for serving
Top each piece of waffle with a piece of chicken, Drizzle with buffalo sauce and a bit of syrup. Top with another piece of waffle, using a skewer to secure the sandwich. Serve with more syrup for dipping.
Serves 12.
CARNITAS TACO CUPS
24-30 pieces Tostitos® Scoops!® brand tortilla chips
1 lb. (approx.) Kowalski’s Signature Smoked Pulled Pork for Carnitas (from the Meat Department), warmed
– garnishes, to taste: finely diced white onion and finely chopped fresh cilantro
– lime wedges, to taste
Evenly divide carnitas between chips. Top with onion and cilantro; finish with a squeeze of lime.
Serves 8.
JALAPEÑO POPPER ROLLS
7.5 oz. pkg. Philadelphia Brand Spicy Jalapeño Cream Cheese
3 (10″) flour tortillas
2 fresh jalapeño peppers, (more or less, to taste), finely diced
6 slices (about 6 oz.) Kowalski’s Signature Smoked Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 ½ cups (about 6 oz.) finely shredded Kowalski’s Signature Colby Jack, Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack Cheese
Divide spread evenly between tortillas, use an offset spatula to cover the tortillas completely. Sprinkle with jalapeños, bacon and cheese. Roll tortilla up tightly and slice each log into 8 rounds.
Serves 10.
