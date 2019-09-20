Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Red Cross volunteers from the Minnesota region are in Texas after Tropical Storm Imelda devastated parts of the state with historic flooding.
The catastrophic storm has claimed the lives of at least two people in southeast Texas.
According to the American Red Cross, 10 volunteers from Chisholm, Duluth, Golden Valley, Hastings, Hugo, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Minneapolis and Wisconsin will provide support for transportation, shelter, recovery, emergency supplies distribution, disaster assessment, food and health services.
Officials say more than 900 people stayed in 18 Red Cross shelters Thursday night across impacted areas.
Volunteers have also been deployed to South Dakota to help with flooding relief.
You must log in to post a comment.