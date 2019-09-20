MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department says it will release the body cam footage in the death of Ronald Davis, who was fatally shot over the weekend by a city officer.
The department tweeted Friday that the footage of the shooting will be released Tuesday, after Davis’ family has seen the video and a review is completed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting.
Officer Steven Mattson shot Davis Sunday night in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood after police say Davis crashed into the back of Mattson’s marked squad car and threatened Mattson with a knife.
“What are you doing? Drop the knife,” Mattson can be heard saying on emergency dispatch. He is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in the wake of officer-involved shootings.
Community members have demanded the release of the video in the days since the shooting. In Friday’s tweet from police, it specifies that it was Chief Todd Axtell’s decision to release the footage to the public.
Chief Axtell has made the decision to release BWC video from Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
Video will be released Tuesday, Sept. 24 after the pertinent parts of BCA investigation are complete and Davis family has opportunity to view.
