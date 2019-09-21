MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Trips to the vet are about to get easier for pet owners in a St. Paul neighborhood.
The Animal Humane Society had a ribbon cutting Saturday for their new vet clinic, which is coming to St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.
The Humane Society says they chose the area since there isn’t a place like it nearby, and they want people to have an affordable place to go. The clinic will have veterinary services, pet training, youth programs and community seminars. The University of Minnesota Vet School is also going to help at the location.
“The thing about this is it is a true collaboration between the people in this community, the people who work at Animal Humane Society, as well as the other organizations we are partnering with, and we are really excited to be having this in this community on an ongoing, permanent basis,” said Janelle Dixon, Animal Humane Society CEO.
The veterinary center will open next year.
You must log in to post a comment.