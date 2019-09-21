Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A body believed to be missing teenager’s Thunder Brothersofall was located in the Redwood River in North Redwood Saturday night, police said. The 16-year-old went missing after swimming in the river on Sept. 15.
The body was found about a half-mile south of the County Road 101 bridge, police said.
Police say the body is believed to be Brothersofall’s but an upcoming autopsy will confirm the identity.
