Filed Under:Missing Person, Police, Redwood Falls, Redwood River, Thunder Brothersofall


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A body believed to be missing teenager’s Thunder Brothersofall was located in the Redwood River in North Redwood Saturday night, police said. The 16-year-old went missing after swimming in the river on Sept. 15.

RELATED: Crews Continue Search Of Redwood River For Missing Teen Thunder Brothersofall

The body was found about a half-mile south of the County Road 101 bridge, police said.

RELATED: Police: Missing Teen, 16, In Redwood Falls

Police say the body is believed to be Brothersofall’s but an upcoming autopsy will confirm the identity.

 

Comments