



– The fall leaves have already started to change colors, but summer road construction season is not over yet.

Thousands of fans will be heading to U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field Sunday to watch their hometown teams, but it might be tricky to get there.

Westbound Interstate 494 is closed between Interstate 35E and Highway 5 in Bloomington near the airport. Interstate 694 is also closed in both directions from Shoreview to Arden Hills, and there’s a closure near the I-35 North Metro Split. The ramp from Highway 97 to southbound I-35 is closed to southbound I-35W traffic.

Those closures are on top of other construction projects that have been happening all summer long.

The city of Minneapolis recommends avoiding traffic congestion by coming early and staying late. There are also buses and the light rail, which takes fans right to the stadiums and have bike racks.

The closed highways will reopen to traffic Monday at 5 a.m., just in time for the morning commute.

For more information on this weekend’s closures, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

If you plan on taking public transportation, look at the Metro Transit guides for Vikings and Twins games.

If you want to drive to the game, there’s still a variety of roads open to get there:

Open freeway connections into downtown:

I-35W northbound (one traffic lane only)

I-35W northbound to Fifth Avenue South

I-35W southbound to Washington Avenue exit

I-94 eastbound to Fourth Street exit

I-94 westbound to Seventh Street exit

I-94 westbound to 11th Street exit

I-394

Open freeway connections out of downtown: