MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A young boy inspired hundreds of people in Minneapolis Saturday just by taking a few steps.
Gabe is a cancer patient at St. Jude Kids Hospital. On Saturday morning, he got out of his wheelchair to kick off the St. Jude Walk/Run in Minneapolis. He had his mom by his side, and his real-life hero, Supercross champion Ryan Dungey.
Gabe’s mom says St. Jude saved her son’s life and she’s touched by the outpouring of support.
“It warms my heart. I know that my son is coming back and he is showing cancer who’s boss, and just being able to be a normal kid again and be able to do what he really wants to do and get back on that dirt bike one day,” said Andrea Jacobs, Gabe’s mom.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The money raised Saturday will go toward fighting the disease.
