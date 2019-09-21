MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is a chance for a few severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the evening from the Twin Cities to the north.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there is a “conditional” chance for severe weather. It is possible storms might not make it to severe levels, but they could produce high-end severe weather if they do.
In areas to the north of the Twin Cities, including Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing and Hinckley, a few tornadoes are possible if storms can sustain.
Between 3 and 8 p.m., there is a chance for severe weather locally and into northern Minnesota. Overnight, skies should clear. Clouds will mix with sun Sunday, and there’s a possibility for passing light showers in the afternoon.
Monday will be a beautiful transition to fall. Showers will return late Tuesday, off and on Tuesday night into Wednesday and another round of heavy rain possible for Friday, Augustyniak says.
You must log in to post a comment.