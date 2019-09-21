  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    2:00 PMCollege Football Today
    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mike Augustyniak, Minnesota Weather, Severe Thunderstorms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is a chance for a few severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the evening from the Twin Cities to the north.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there is a “conditional” chance for severe weather. It is possible storms might not make it to severe levels, but they could produce high-end severe weather if they do.

In areas to the north of the Twin Cities, including Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing and Hinckley, a few tornadoes are possible if storms can sustain.

Between 3 and 8 p.m., there is a chance for severe weather locally and into northern Minnesota. Overnight, skies should clear. Clouds will mix with sun Sunday, and there’s a possibility for passing light showers in the afternoon.

Monday will be a beautiful transition to fall. Showers will return late Tuesday, off and on Tuesday night into Wednesday and another round of heavy rain possible for Friday, Augustyniak says.

Comments