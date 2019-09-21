Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifty-year-old Julie Sproul was last seen at her residence on Sept. 20 around 10 p.m., Bemidji police said. Sproul’s vehicle was located in downtown Bemidji early Saturday morning.
Sproul is 5’9″ and weighs 165 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, police say. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, and blue jeans. She has a barbed-wire tattoo on her upper arm.
Anyone with information regarding Sproul’s location is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
