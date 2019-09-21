Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Humboldt Avenue North in the Webber-Camden neighborhood, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. We are getting information from people in the area who may have information as to who the shooter may have been. We do not believe this is a random incident,” said John Elder, with Minneapolis police.
The victim’s identity, as well as the nature and cause of his death, will be released in coming days.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
