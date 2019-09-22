MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Chisago County authorities are searching for a motorcyclist involved in a pursuit Sunday morning. Two men have already been arrested.
🚨INFO ON MIDDAY MOTORCYLCE PURSUIT 🚨
At 11:18AM we received a speeding complaint on 3 motorcycles going north on I35 near Stacy recklessly, at a very high rate of speed. We located them in North Branch and a deputy attempted to stop them, but they fled and a pursuit began. pic.twitter.com/5Q3hzfWt9i
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) September 22, 2019
After receiving a speeding complaint around 11:18 a.m. of three motorcyclists traveling north on Interstate 35 near Stacy, deputies located them in North Branch and began a pursuit when they fled.
The other two were not located but we believe we have identified one of them. This video shows the third suspect that we are still trying to identify. If you have information on who this is, you can leave a voicemail for Deputy Jones at 651-213-6318
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) September 22, 2019
The pursuit went south on Forest Boulevard. Deputies located two of the motorcyclists near Lent Trail, but they fled again. One was eventually located in North Branch and arrested for fleeing, and another was arrested at a later time.
A video sent out on social media by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office shows a third motorcyclist authorities are trying to identify. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-213-6318.
