  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:25 PMNFL Football
    6:30 PM60 Minutes
    7:30 PMBig Brother
    8:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chisago County, Motorcycle Pursuit, Reckless Driving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Chisago County authorities are searching for a motorcyclist involved in a pursuit Sunday morning. Two men have already been arrested.

After receiving a speeding complaint around 11:18 a.m. of three motorcyclists traveling north on Interstate 35 near Stacy, deputies located them in North Branch and began a pursuit when they fled.

The pursuit went south on Forest Boulevard. Deputies located two of the motorcyclists near Lent Trail, but they fled again. One was eventually located in North Branch and arrested for fleeing, and another was arrested at a later time.

A video sent out on social media by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office shows a third motorcyclist authorities are trying to identify. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-213-6318.

Comments