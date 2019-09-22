MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the body of a teenager reported missing while swimming with others in a western Minnesota river has been found.
The Star Tribune reports the body of 16-year-old Thunder W. Brothersofall, of Redwood Falls, was located about 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the north-flowing Redwood River.
Redwood Falls police say three men in kayaks searching for Brothersofall made the discovery.
The teen was last seen on Sept. 15 while swimming in the river near Ramsey Park late in the afternoon, when the current proved too strong.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death.
The body was found about a half-mile south of the County Road 101 bridge, police said.
Police say the body is believed to be Brothersofall’s but an upcoming autopsy will confirm the identity.
