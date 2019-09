Rogers Falters, Twins Allow 7 In 9th In 12-5 Loss To RoyalsJosé Berríos and Taylor Rogers have been the Twins' most reliable pitchers and helped push Minnesota to the verge of the AL Central title. For one game, Berríos and Rogers each faltered as the Twins missed a chance to build on their division lead.

Dobnak Scores 1st Major League Win In Twins 4-3 Defeat Of Royals; Magic Number At 5Randy Dobnak pitched 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Friday night.

From Haiti To Minneapolis: Washburn High's Unstoppable Soccer Duo Of Jameson Charles & Darley FlorvilThe duo of Jameson Charles and Darley Florvil that drives the success of Minneapolis Washburn High School have an incredible story much bigger than soccer.

Edina's Nicole Copeland Aiming For 3rd Straight Tennis Championship"Walking on the court and thinking you're going to lose, you're probably going to lose. You can't do that to yourself, so I'd say that there is pressure, but I love pressure because it's a privilege, and I'm happy I got to the point where I am," Edina High School's Nicole Copeland said.