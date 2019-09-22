Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the body of a missing boater was found late Friday night in the water near Lake Tainter Channel in Wisconsin.
Dunn County deputies responded to a report of a missing boater, a 72-year-old man from Menomonie, near Lake Tainter Channel around 11:30 p.m. They found the boat, partially tied to the dock with the lights on and motor running. During the search, crews found the man’s body in the water.
Authorities say foul play is not suspected.
The investigation is ongoing.
