MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Inver Grove Heights police say they weren’t able to substantiate any threats after a homecoming dance at Simley High School ended amid a weapon threat Saturday. Police say the dance had been in progress for about an hour when school staff stopped the dance.
Police would not disclose the type of potential weapon used as a threat, but confirmed the threat came from inside the school. Police say they are investigating the matter.
In a Facebook post, police said the school resource officer and other school officials could not substantiate the rumor but decided to shut down the dance anyway.
“We take an incident like this very seriously,” the post said. “The Inver Grove Heights Police Department will be working with Simley High School Administration to further investigate the situation.”
