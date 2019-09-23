MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people have been injured after a state patrol squad was struck at a traffic stop in Goodhue County.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on southbound Highway 52 in Minneola Township Sunday evening.
The state patrol says before the crash, a Ford Taurus state patrol squad was on a traffic stop with a Ford Focus on the median side, partially in the left lane. Then, a Ford Fusion traveling southbound on the highway struck the rear of the squad car, pushing the squad into the Focus.
The driver of the Ford Focus, a 35-year-old Byron man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 22-year-old White Bear Lake woman, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, according to the state patrol.
The condition of the trooper was not released.
You must log in to post a comment.