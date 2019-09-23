  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people have been injured after a state patrol squad was struck at a traffic stop in Goodhue County.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on southbound Highway 52 in Minneola Township Sunday evening.

The state patrol says before the crash, a Ford Taurus state patrol squad was on a traffic stop with a Ford Focus on the median side, partially in the left lane. Then, a Ford Fusion traveling southbound on the highway struck the rear of the squad car, pushing the squad into the Focus.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 35-year-old Byron man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 22-year-old White Bear Lake woman, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, according to the state patrol.

The condition of the trooper was not released.

Comments