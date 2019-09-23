  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Movie trailers are part of the theater-going experience. But a new survey shows some people think there are too many.

A recent Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll shows 59 percent of moviegoers want just 3 trailers or less.

The Reporter says the largest theater chain, AMC, usually has a 20-minute preshow before the movie starts.

Age is a factor, though, with millennials and Generation Z members saying they’re OK with more trailers than older people are.

