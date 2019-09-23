Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A housecat was resuscitated early Monday morning after St. Paul firefighters rescued it from a burning house.
No one else was injured in the fire.
The St. Paul Fire Department says the cat was found in a home on the 400 block of Stinson Street. Crews had responded to a call of a fire at the residence around 3:30 a.m.
After firefighters knocked down the flames, they found a cat inside, unconscious. Emergency crews resuscitated the animal.
