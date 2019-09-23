Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – WCCO has learned that former Twin Cities archbishop Harry Flynn has died.
The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says that Flynn died Sunday night.
He was 86.
Flynn was appointed to the Twin Cities archdiocese in 1994 and became archbishop a year later. He served as archbishop until 2008, when he was succeeded by John Ninestedt.
The archdiocese is currently led by archbishop Bernard Hebda.
