MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded over $19 million in grants for infrastructure improvements at regional airports, U.S. Sen. Klobuchar and State Sen. Tina Smith announced Monday.
“I’m glad the Department of Transportation is investing in projects to strengthen public safety and operations, and I will keep pressing for opportunities to improve our state’s infrastructure,” Smith said.
The $19,340,781 grant allows airports to improve infrastructure for these following projects:
- Duluth Sky Harbor Airport was awarded $971,946 to construct a runway
- Falls International-Einarson Field Airport was awarded $14,873,211 to conduct an environmental study and reconstruct a runway
- Moorhead Municipal Airport was awarded $1,182,087 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting
- Willmar Municipal Airport was awarded $474,004 to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway
- Winstead Municipal Airport was awarded $1,839,533 to reconstruct a runway
