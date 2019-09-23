MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Trevon McMorris of Brooklyn Park pleaded guilty to a May 1 incident in which he fled police and caused the death of a 50-year-old Minneapolis man.
McMorris, 27, will be sentenced next Monday and is expected to get 15 years in jail. He pleaded guilty Monday morning as jury selection was about to begin for his trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a call in the 3300 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Three vehicles were making suspicious exchanges with each other. One officer examined McMorris’ car while the other started talking to the driver of the car in front of McMorris.
McMorris suddenly sped away, nearly hitting the police officer in front of him. He then crashed into a sedan traveling west on 36th Avenue North. José Angel Madrid Salcido, the driver, was rushed to the hospital but died about an hour later.
A search of McMorris’ car turned up several bags of suspected cocaine, a loaded Taurus .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, marijuana and a small scale.
Madrid Salcido was the sole provider for his family. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.
