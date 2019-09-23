Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city’s north side that left a 29-year-old man dead.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Emerson Avenue North.
At the scene, they found Samale Barkhadle, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers provided emergency aid before an ambulance brought Barkhadle to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died later in the day.
The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
