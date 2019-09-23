



— In a settlement with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Northern Metals has admitted to altering pollution records and will permanently shut down its metal shredder by the end of the day Monday.

That’s according to the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy on behalf of the Community Members for Environmental Justice. The group, which was a party in the lawsuit against Northern Metals, objected to the settlement because it allows Northern Metals to avoid a public hearing.

Under the settlement, Northern Metals will stop shredder operations at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. The shutdown is permanent, but Northern Metals will continue to manage metal it collects at the site until further action is taken.

Additionally, Northern Metals admitted to inaccurately recording and altered data from its pollution control devices as part of the settlement.

“Without accurate data, there is no way to know whether the devices were actually controlling the shredder’s emission of lead, particulates, and soot. Thousands of individuals may have been harmed by Northern Metals’ actions,” the MCEA said.

Now, the group is urging the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to immediately begin a criminal investigation of Northern Metals.

“Northern Metals should be held accountable and a criminal investigation should start immediately,” stated Evan Mulholland, Staff Attorney at the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. “The pollution control devices at Northern Metals are intended to protect people who live and work nearby. Altering this data not only put the community at risk, it undermined the system of environmental laws and permits that we rely on to keep all Minnesotans safe from pollution.”

The MPCA later confirmed the settlement and released a statement:

“Minnesota expects its corporate citizens to do the right thing and follow its permit requirements. Northern Metal Recycling broke the public’s trust and showed a willful disregard toward its neighbors. These serious violations required a swift and proportional action,” MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said.

The MPCA will now be able to reopen the company’s permit for the new Becker, Minnesota facility to incorporate additional monitors and reports for its pollution control equipment.

Last month, a whistleblower came forward with accusations against the company. The man said he was told not to write down pollution control equipment readings above a certain level and he alerted the MPCA. Documents show an inspector looked at the records and found alterations.

The MPCA settled with the shredding company on another issue in 2017, ending in a $2.5 million fine. And the recycling company was supposed to close its north Minneapolis facility by Aug. 1 and move to a new location. The court allowed Northern Metals to continue operating until the parties resolved the disagreement.

Northern Metals is also required to pay a $200,000 civial penalty by Oct. 1. A copy of the settlement is available on the MPCA’s website.