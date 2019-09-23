MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Rochester Public Library is closed Monday due to a water leak over the weekend. Only three carts of books were damaged, the library director said.
The library’s Bookmobile will provide service on 1st Street Southeast until 5 p.m. Customers can borrow items and pick up holds, but no materials are due Monday.
Officials say the leak was detected Sunday morning and was caused by a broken water softener on the third floor. Staff areas and meeting spaces were damaged as a result.
Though the library has tentative plans to reopen Tuesday, but staff members will assess the situation late Monday to determine a reopen date.
All library programs have been canceled Monday except a League of Woman Voters school referendum forum, which will be moved to the Mayo Civic Center.
