MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were injured Sunday evening when their ATV rolled near Cushing Township.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 5:26 p.m. to 280th street on a report of an ATV crash with injuries.
Authorities say 29-year-old Andrew Amstutz of Randall, MN was driving the ATV when it went off the roadway into the south ditch and rolled.
The driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The passenger, a 5-year-old girl, was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN DNR, Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
The crash is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
