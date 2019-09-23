Authorities in northern Minnesota say a auto dealer and repair shop was destroy in a fire early Monday morning. Sheriff: Fire Destroys Auto Shop In Downtown Orr – WCCO | CBS Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a auto dealer and repair shop was destroy in a fire early Monday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters from several departments responded around 1:45 a.m. to Wally’s Auto Service in downtown Orr.

The crews found the shop fully engulfed in flames. There was no one inside.

The building was deemed a total loss. No firefighters were hurt battling the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Orr is about 100 miles north of Duluth.

