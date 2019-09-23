Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a auto dealer and repair shop was destroy in a fire early Monday morning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters from several departments responded around 1:45 a.m. to Wally’s Auto Service in downtown Orr.
The crews found the shop fully engulfed in flames. There was no one inside.
The building was deemed a total loss. No firefighters were hurt battling the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Orr is about 100 miles north of Duluth.
You must log in to post a comment.