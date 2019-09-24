MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke out Tuesday against President Donald Trump’s travel ban as the policy headed to a House of Representatives subcommittee hearing.
The hearing addressed a proclamation by Trump in September 2017, which restricted travel into the U.S. by individuals from eight countries, including six that are majority-Muslim. The Supreme Court determined in June 2018 that the decision was a lawful exercise of the President’s power.
The eight countries included in the proclamation were Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Restrictions on travel from Chad were eventually lifted.
Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Omar spoke against the ban at a press conference alongside multiple advocacy organizations. Omar, who immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia, called the policy “destructive for millions of people around the world.”
“Since the ban has gone into effect, it has deterred dreams, separated families and deprived people of life saving healthcare and blocked access to education,” she said.
Omar also had a chance to question Edward Ramotowski, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services at the Bureau of Consular Affairs, at the hearing. She brought up objection to the policy by more than 100 diplomats, asking Ramotowski if such opposition was unusual.
Ramotowski called the objection “atypical.”
Omar is also a cosponsor of the NO BAN Act in Congress, which would limit the president’s ability to restrict individuals from certain countries from entering the U.S.
Rep. Betty McCollum is also a cosponsor. U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar are both cosponsors on the Senate side.
