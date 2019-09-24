  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kenny Chesney, U.S. Bank Stadium


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kenny Chesney is slated to return to the Twin Cities in the spring.

The country superstar announced his “Chillaxification 2020” tour Tuesday, adding that he’ll stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 2.

With him on the tour will be Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Tickets for the show go on sale Oct. 4.

The last time Chesney was in the Twin Cities was in 2015, when he set an attendance record at Target Field.

Comments