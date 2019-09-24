Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kenny Chesney is slated to return to the Twin Cities in the spring.
The country superstar announced his “Chillaxification 2020” tour Tuesday, adding that he’ll stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 2.
With him on the tour will be Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Tickets for the show go on sale Oct. 4.
The last time Chesney was in the Twin Cities was in 2015, when he set an attendance record at Target Field.
