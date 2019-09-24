MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible Tuesday evening across Minnesota, particularly in the southeastern part of the state.
The National Weather Service says all of Minnesota is under a general risk of thunderstorms, but the greatest risk of severe weather is south of the Twin Cities, stretching from Mankato to the Mississippi River valley.
Severe weather is possible late this afternoon and evening, including tornadoes and large hail. Much of the area is at risk, but the greatest threat includes south central and southeast MN into WI. Make sure you have more than one way to receive warnings. pic.twitter.com/BE9BCX3kGH
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 24, 2019
Forecaster Katie Steiner says that while Tuesday will start cool, temperatures will quickly warm, with the mercury reaching 80 degrees in mid-day sunshine.
This quick surge in temperatures will make the atmosphere unstable, priming the late afternoon and evening for severe weather.
Overnight, temperatures will drop. The rest of the week will feel like fall, with highs in the 60s. The next chance of rain will come Thursday night.
RELATED: Download The WCCO Weather App
You must log in to post a comment.