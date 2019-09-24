MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this morning, but it was a phone call with Ukraine’s president in July that is dominating the headlines. More Democrats in the U.S. House appear to be joining a movement to impeach Trump, and among them are a number of Minnesota lawmakers.

CBS News recently learned that Trump ordered the State Department and Pentagon to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to the Ukraine, days ahead of the phone call with the nation’s president in which Trump is said to have pressured the leader to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Democrats have told CBS News that it’s no longer a question of “if” they will impeach the president, but rather “when.”

Trump said he may release a transcript of the call, but the White House has yet to do so. Some lawmakers are also pressuring the administration to turnover a whistleblower’s complaint that involves the president and Ukraine.

The push for impeachment is moving very quickly and is separate from the one that has been kicking around in Congress for a couple of years over the Mueller probe and allegations of hush money from the President over alleged affairs.

The Ukraine controversy appears to have done what the Mueller report didn’t do in two years, namely get moderate Democrats and the House leadership behind impeachment. Among the moderates now saying if the latest allegations are true there should be impeachment hearings are Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips. Both have been, until now, “no” votes on going forward with impeachment.

“The fact that both of them, who are more centrist Democrats (that is Craig and Phillips), who are now pushing on this is suggesting again that the political timing, or the political calculus or the seriousness of the allegations here are different than what we saw even six months ago,” Hamline University professor David Schultz said.

Another Minnesota member of the U.S. Congress now calling for impeachment is Rep. Betty McCollum. She is very close to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also has resisted the call for impeachment.

Pelosi says she will make an announcement this afternoon after she meets with the House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus. If she calls for impeachment after that meeting, than the impeachment process would go forward.