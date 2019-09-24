Filed Under:Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota Vikings


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly bringing back wide receiver, and first round pick, Laquon Treadwell.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Vikings are resigning Treadwell Tuesday.

Treadwell was released before the regular season, and worked out for several teams but was not signed. He’s expected to provide depth for a wide receiver squad that has been suffering some injuries.

The nice plays have been few and far between in three seasons for Treadwell. He has 56 NFL catches for 517 yards and one touchdown, while being plagued by drops.

Comments