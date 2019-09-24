MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly bringing back wide receiver, and first round pick, Laquon Treadwell.
According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Vikings are resigning Treadwell Tuesday.
It’s confirmed.The Vikings are re-signing Laquon Treadwell today sources tell myself and @AdamSchefter. Minnesota is going to re-evaluate Chad Beebe’s ankle injury in a week or so from what I was told, but Treadwell provides depth in the short term behind Thielen, Diggs & Johnson
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 24, 2019
Treadwell was released before the regular season, and worked out for several teams but was not signed. He’s expected to provide depth for a wide receiver squad that has been suffering some injuries.
The nice plays have been few and far between in three seasons for Treadwell. He has 56 NFL catches for 517 yards and one touchdown, while being plagued by drops.
